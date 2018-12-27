After a three-minute session in the Senate and a two-minute session in the House, it looks as if the government shutdown is going to continue into 2019.

As for a timeline, Republican Rep. Mark Meadows is not thinking that the shutdown will come to an end anytime soon.

Meanwhile, the White House is standing firm in saying that any bill that is presented to the president must have adequate funding for border security.

The longer this drags on, the worse Democrats look for not granting Trump his $5.7 billion for the wall.

