After a three-minute session in the Senate and a two-minute session in the House, it looks as if the government shutdown is going to continue into 2019.

Senate pro forma session ran 3 minutes and 52 seconds. House pro forma session ran 2 minutes and 42 seconds. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 27, 2018

BREAKING: Government shutdown looks set to drag on to 2019 after House and Senate adjourn until next week https://t.co/A7s1RbUayo pic.twitter.com/XJucKL0X3f — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) December 27, 2018

As for a timeline, Republican Rep. Mark Meadows is not thinking that the shutdown will come to an end anytime soon.

Meadows says “the needle has moved toward a very long shutdown.” — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 27, 2018

Meanwhile, the White House is standing firm in saying that any bill that is presented to the president must have adequate funding for border security.

WH's Sanders: The President..stayed in Washington over Christmas hoping to negotiate a deal that would stop the dangerous crisis on the border..The Democrats decided to go home..the Democrat party is openly choosing to keep our government closed to protect illegal immigrants — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 27, 2018

The longer this drags on, the worse Democrats look for not granting Trump his $5.7 billion for the wall.

