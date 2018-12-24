Amid the hysteria and back-and-forth over the government shutdown, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders provides a timely perspective.

On this Christmas Eve, I’m grateful for a God who loves us, the blessing to live in the greatest country on earth, and for every man and woman in our armed forces spending this Christmas away from their families so the rest of us can safely be with ours. — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) December 24, 2018

It’s so easy to get caught up in the politicization of the government shutdown and forget about those fighting for freedom who won’t be home for Christmas.

Here is outgoing Defense Secretary James Mattis’ Holiday letter to the troops.

#SecDef Mattis’s Holiday Letter to the Troops pic.twitter.com/xiwcpMpC4q — U.S. Dept of Defense (@DeptofDefense) December 25, 2018

RELATED:

Good news: The US Air Force is escorting Santa’s sleigh around the world