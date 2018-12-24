Amid the hysteria and back-and-forth over the government shutdown, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders provides a timely perspective.

Trending

It’s so easy to get caught up in the politicization of the government shutdown and forget about those fighting for freedom who won’t be home for Christmas.

Here is outgoing Defense Secretary James Mattis’ Holiday letter to the troops.

RELATED:

Good news: The US Air Force is escorting Santa’s sleigh around the world

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Department of DefenseJames MattisSarah Sanders