A federal judge has ordered North Korea to pay more than $500 million to the parents of Otto Warmbier.

Federal judge awards parents of Otto Warmbier $501M (yes, half a billion dollars) in lawsuit against North Korea: "North Korea is liable for the torture, hostage taking, and extrajudicial killing of Otto Warmbier and the injuries to his mother and father" wrote Judge Beryl Howell

North Korea was found by Judge Howell as being liable in a lawsuit by the Warmbier family.

After being held in a North Korean prison for months, 22-year-old Otto Warmbier died just after being released.

We’ll see how North Korea reacts to this decision and what, if anything, the family will receive from the nation.