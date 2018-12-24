A federal judge has ordered North Korea to pay more than $500 million to the parents of Otto Warmbier.

North Korea was found by Judge Howell as being liable in a lawsuit by the Warmbier family.

Trending

After being held in a North Korean prison for months, 22-year-old Otto Warmbier died just after being released.

We’ll see how North Korea reacts to this decision and what, if anything, the family will receive from the nation.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: North KoreaOtto Warmbier