Retiring Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch (Utah) has identified why Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer’s strategy is so bad for him and his party.

It’s not based on actual substance, but instead on resisting Trump.

Instead of making a substantial argument about why an investment in border security is a bad idea, the Minority Leader continues to frame his statements as resistance to the President at all costs. That’s a terrible reason to shut down the government. https://t.co/8oArB06UGy — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) December 22, 2018

As Hatch knows, Democrats have repeatedly rejected common-sense border security ideas with the wall proposal by President Trump being the latest.

Why is @SenSchumer putting his personal vendetta against Trump ahead of the safety and security of Americans? https://t.co/EKdj8vrYRj — Mark Maiwurds (@MarkMaiwurds) December 23, 2018

They do not want to secure the border, nor can they as a party afford to do so.

Sen. Schumer has made his priority list very clear:

Resist Trump.

Resist Trump.

Resist Trump.

Keep the borders open.

Reopen the government.

RELATED: