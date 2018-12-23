Retiring Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch (Utah) has identified why Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer’s strategy is so bad for him and his party.

It’s not based on actual substance, but instead on resisting Trump.

As Hatch knows, Democrats have repeatedly rejected common-sense border security ideas with the wall proposal by President Trump being the latest.

They do not want to secure the border, nor can they as a party afford to do so.

Sen. Schumer has made his priority list very clear:

Resist Trump.

Resist Trump.

Resist Trump.

Keep the borders open.

Reopen the government.

