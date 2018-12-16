New York Democrat Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is bothered by the fact that the three leaders in the latest Democratic presidential nomination poll are white men.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, asked by Van Jones if she was bothered the top 3 in the national poll were white men, flatly said "yes" — Steve Brusk (@stevebruskCNN) December 16, 2018

Two weeks ago, she was telling Dems that their “future is female” and now that has apparently morphed into female and not white.

Yet Gillibrand is White. https://t.co/F7NOL3lGap — Deli Clerk (@SonofDecatur) December 16, 2018

Shhhh.

It’s almost as if they haven’t learned anything https://t.co/ut3rxcLhhO — Jeremiah Poff (@JJ_Poff) December 15, 2018

They can’t help but go back and back and back to identity politics. It’s all they know.

It's so funny to me that liberals care more about race and gender rather than the ideas someone has and the policies they want to pursue https://t.co/I2b4BKQWjL — Zach (@ZFed116) December 15, 2018

One would have thought that 2016 would’ve been a wake-up call for them on this.

How about we worry simply about whether or not we can win this time out?! https://t.co/RnSEB2p739 — Deborah NYC (@DebsWorldNY) December 15, 2018

Then again.

Good. I hope Al Franken decides to run in 2020. https://t.co/HuAuelrrE5 — CloreenBaconskin (@CloreenBacNSkin) December 15, 2018

Quick question for Gillibrand: If the Democrat nominee does end up being Bernie, Beto, Joe or another white guy, is she going to pull her support?

