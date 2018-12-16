New York Democrat Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is bothered by the fact that the three leaders in the latest Democratic presidential nomination poll are white men.

Two weeks ago, she was telling Dems that their “future is female” and now that has apparently morphed into female and not white.

Shhhh.

They can’t help but go back and back and back to identity politics. It’s all they know.

One would have thought that 2016 would’ve been a wake-up call for them on this.

Then again.

Quick question for Gillibrand:  If the Democrat nominee does end up being Bernie, Beto, Joe or another white guy, is she going to pull her support?

