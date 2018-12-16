Michelle Obama feels the need to remind everyone that she has been to “every powerful table you can think of.”

Oh, and she finds the intelligence level at those tables to be … meh.

Her full quote:

“I have been at probably every powerful table that you can think of, I have worked at nonprofits, I have been at foundations, I have worked in corporations, served on corporate boards, I have been at G-summits, I have sat in at the U.N.: They are not that smart.”

She didn’t even use a qualifier. Apparently, she really thinks they are all just a bunch of idiots.

Aren’t we thankful that we have Michelle Obama to tell the rest of us about what goes on at the big tables and how dumb prominent people are?

The 2020 debate between Mrs. Obama and Trump about who has been to bigger tables is going to be epic.

