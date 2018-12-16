Michelle Obama feels the need to remind everyone that she has been to “every powerful table you can think of.”

Oh, and she finds the intelligence level at those tables to be … meh.

Michelle Obama: "I have been at every powerful table you can think of…They are not that smart" https://t.co/5q8r4iEQ1r pic.twitter.com/w9NT4SPA5L — Newsweek (@Newsweek) December 16, 2018

Her full quote:

“I have been at probably every powerful table that you can think of, I have worked at nonprofits, I have been at foundations, I have worked in corporations, served on corporate boards, I have been at G-summits, I have sat in at the U.N.: They are not that smart.”

She didn’t even use a qualifier. Apparently, she really thinks they are all just a bunch of idiots.

Her husband said the same thing about 2 weeks ago. They really believe they’re the smartest people in any room they’ve ever set foot in. https://t.co/GU62qaX9Bx — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) December 16, 2018

Aren’t we thankful that we have Michelle Obama to tell the rest of us about what goes on at the big tables and how dumb prominent people are?

Not sure about her intellect, but if it’s half as much as her arrogance and smugness, she’s a freaking genius. — Irish Fan (@sjenk26) December 16, 2018

And that is why none of you are qualified to run other people’s lives, so leave us alone — Lostmyleggins (@lostmyleggins) December 16, 2018

Breaking: Michelle Obama thinks tables are powerful, but not very smart. https://t.co/v0Hycwp2gb — Dave’s Christmas Cheer (@someguymusing) December 16, 2018

The 2020 debate between Mrs. Obama and Trump about who has been to bigger tables is going to be epic.