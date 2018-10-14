We’re not even past the midterms, and seemingly every single Democrat in America is included in a 2020 presidential poll.

The first @CNN numbers for 2020 Democratic presidential nomination just released this morning: Biden 33%

Sanders 13%

Harris 9%

Warren 8%

Booker 5%

Kerry 5%

Bloomberg 4%

O’Rourke 4%

Holder 3%

Garcetti 2%

Avenatti 1%

Gillibrand 1%

Klobuchar 1%

Patrick 1%

Bullock <1%

Delaney <1% — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) October 14, 2018

If this CNN poll is any indication, Joe Biden is going to be the leader as the campaign gets started.

But if establishment Democrats thought they were through with the Bernie Sanders factor in their party’s nomination process, they need to think again.

Bernie Sanders — like in 2016 — performs way better with Democratic-leaning independents (21% support, trailing Biden by 10 points) than Democrats (9% support, trailing Biden by 25 points and falling to third) — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) October 14, 2018

Younger voters are less in line behind Biden: Four in 10 (39%) potential Dem primary-ers over 45 years old support Biden vs. a quarter (26%) under 45 years old. Under 45 list continues: Sanders 21%, Harris 13%, Warren 11%. — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) October 14, 2018

It's also worth noting at this point in 2014, Hillary Clinton had 65% support in the Democratic primary – double where Biden clocks in (33%) in new @CNN poll. It's clear Biden is the front-runner at this moment, but not to the extent Clinton was. — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) October 14, 2018

To defeat President Trump, Democrats are going to have to fire up most of America, not just the fringe Left.

When Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden are getting nearly 50 percent of the overall support in such a crowded field, excitement isn’t exactly the aptest description.