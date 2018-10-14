We’re not even past the midterms, and seemingly every single Democrat in America is included in a 2020 presidential poll.

If this CNN poll is any indication, Joe Biden is going to be the leader as the campaign gets started.

But if establishment Democrats thought they were through with the Bernie Sanders factor in their party’s nomination process, they need to think again.

To defeat President Trump, Democrats are going to have to fire up most of America, not just the fringe Left.

When Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden are getting nearly 50 percent of the overall support in such a crowded field, excitement isn’t exactly the aptest description.

