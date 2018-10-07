Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner’s wife received a text message that contained a video of a beheading in the aftermath of her husband’s vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court on Saturday, according to the senator’s comments on “Fox News Sunday.”

In addition, the addresses and phone numbers of his family members were also publicly posted:

These vicious threats have to stop. This cannot be the new normal—there is absolutely no place for violence in our political discourse. Democratic leaders need to denounce this behavior. https://t.co/SRjDwdGval — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) October 7, 2018

Strong statement from a Congressman who knows first-hand how violent deranged Democrats can be.

This is outrageous. Instead of inciting violence against conservatives, Democrats in Congress should be condemning it. https://t.co/inp5pfLwGj — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) October 7, 2018

The party of Kathy Griffin. https://t.co/eQLygsn9JP — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) October 7, 2018

It has to stop.