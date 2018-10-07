Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner’s wife received a text message that contained a video of a beheading in the aftermath of her husband’s vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court on Saturday, according to the senator’s comments on “Fox News Sunday.”

Trending

In addition, the addresses and phone numbers of his family members were also publicly posted:

“In the wake of his vote to confirm Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh on Saturday, Republican Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., revealed to Fox News on Sunday that his wife had received a graphic text message with a video depicting a beheading, and that someone has publicly posted the names and addresses of his family members.”

Strong statement from a Congressman who knows first-hand how violent deranged Democrats can be.

It has to stop.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Cory GardnerFox News SundaySteve Scalise