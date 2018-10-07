Seven Democratic senators did not speak on the floor of the Senate during the debate period that started on September 28th for now-Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court.

Those Democrats who did not argue against Kavanaugh were Bill Nelson of Florida, Joe Donnelly of Indiana, Claire McCaskill of Missouri, Jon Tester of Montana, Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota, Mark Warner of Virginia and Joe Machin of West Virginia (who was the lone Democrat to vote in favor of Kavanaugh).

7 Democrats did not speak. pic.twitter.com/PcruJqtsl9 — CSPAN (@cspan) October 6, 2018

Six of these Democrats have something in common.

Weird what do they have in common https://t.co/Fx3GFKh2RF — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) October 6, 2018

They are up for reelection this year, and according to the Real Clear Politics average, five of the six races are within three points or favoring the Republican challenger.

It is a very telling list.

Democrats would have everyone believe that Brett Kavanaugh is going to be a problem for Republicans at the polls in November, but their actions indicate that they were far more concerned about being seen as opposing him than they were about him being on the court.