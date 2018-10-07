On Friday, as the inevitability of Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court became a reality, former Obama administration senior advisor Valerie Jarrett put out a message to all of the survivors of sexual assault.

To all of the survivors of sexual assault, & women who wonder if they will be believed if they are attacked, know there’s a growing, powerful movement of support that will always have your back. We believe you. We will stand with you. We will defend you. Change is coming. — Valerie Jarrett (@ValerieJarrett) October 5, 2018

It only took Juanita Broaddrick a single tweet to illustrate the hypocrisy of Jarrett’s sentiment given Broaddrick’s own claims against Bill Clinton, which the Left completely ignores.

Absolutely. Will you @ValerieJarrett sign my petition to have Bill Clinton investigated for sex crimes against not one but MANY. Then we will know you SUPPORT ALL SURVIVORS. https://t.co/DNc2R6PsqN — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) October 7, 2018

The Left continues to attempt to turn a very serious allegation into a political strategy.

This attempt to conflate support for due process with opposition to women is so disingenuous and transparent https://t.co/IsNHqPO4DB — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 7, 2018

Something tells us Jarrett will not be signing Broaddrick’s petition.