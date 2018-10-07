On Friday, as the inevitability of Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court became a reality, former Obama administration senior advisor Valerie Jarrett put out a message to all of the survivors of sexual assault.

It only took Juanita Broaddrick a single tweet to illustrate the hypocrisy of Jarrett’s sentiment given Broaddrick’s own claims against Bill Clinton, which the Left completely ignores.

The Left continues to attempt to turn a very serious allegation into a political strategy.

Something tells us Jarrett will not be signing Broaddrick’s petition.

