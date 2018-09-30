Though you probably won’t hear about them on CNN, there are quite a few women who are showing their support for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Women opposed to #Kavanaugh have been out in force since his nomination. But Senate staffers tell me they're fielding just as many calls and emails from women who support him. I spoke with a few this week and they shared their reasons why. https://t.co/8z3SCrmw2b — Meg Kinnard (@MegKinnardAP) September 29, 2018

“Women have spent hours calling Senate offices in support of Kavanaugh, condemning what they saw as an anti-Republican ploy that’s damaged not only Kavanaugh’s reputation and livelihood but also his accuser’s.”

Said a female #Kavanaugh supporter from Vermont: “I am digging my heels in, and I’m hoping that a lot of conservatives are determined to vote Republican. I think it’s galvanized the women on the right more than it’s galvanized the women on the left.” — Meg Kinnard (@MegKinnardAP) September 29, 2018

Who knew?

Meet the women who are drumming up support for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh as he faces sexual assault allegations. https://t.co/2qAJY6vuyd — AP South U.S. Region (@APSouthRegion) September 29, 2018

This is all I was pointing out. Women are divided on this issue. https://t.co/Pw9taukSMd — Martha MacCallum (@marthamaccallum) September 29, 2018

Contrary to the narrative that Democrats and many in the media have painted, there are many who believe Brett Kavanaugh (and yes, many women) and do not think he has been treated fairly by Senate Democrats.