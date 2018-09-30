Though you probably won’t hear about them on CNN, there are quite a few women who are showing their support for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

“Women have spent hours calling Senate offices in support of Kavanaugh, condemning what they saw as an anti-Republican ploy that’s damaged not only Kavanaugh’s reputation and livelihood but also his accuser’s.”

Who knew?

Contrary to the narrative that Democrats and many in the media have painted, there are many who believe Brett Kavanaugh (and yes, many women) and do not think he has been treated fairly by Senate Democrats.

