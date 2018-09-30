During an appearance with George Stephanopoulos on ABC’s “This Week,” Democratic Sen. Maize Hirono (Hawaii) would not deny that it was her party who leaked Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s letter outlining her allegations against Brett Kavanaugh to the media.

Democratic Senator Mazie Hirono won’t deny that Democrats leaked Ford’s letter pic.twitter.com/wNL7x4QUwp — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) September 30, 2018

Instead of answering the question by Stephanopoulos, she began complaining about how the FBI probe into Kavanaugh could become a “farce” and criticizing his “bizarre” behavior during the hearing.

In @maziehirono’s world, it’s “bizarre” to be angry when you’re accused of heinous acts with no evidence/corroboration, but are criminalized by her, other Democrats & most of media anyway. PS—Notice her dismissive attitude toward FBI investigation. Wake up, @JeffFlake. https://t.co/Kwi5a3GVpj — Jedediah Bila (@JedediahBila) September 30, 2018

Stephanopoulos also asked her about Sen. Lindsey Graham’s charge that it was inappropriate of Democrats to refer Dr. Ford to an attorney.

Sen. Hirono did not answer that question either.

RELATED: