During an appearance with George Stephanopoulos on ABC’s “This Week,” Democratic Sen. Maize Hirono (Hawaii) would not deny that it was her party who leaked Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s letter outlining her allegations against Brett Kavanaugh to the media.

Instead of answering the question by Stephanopoulos, she began complaining about how the FBI probe into Kavanaugh could become a “farce” and criticizing his “bizarre” behavior during the hearing.

Stephanopoulos also asked her about Sen. Lindsey Graham’s charge that it was inappropriate of Democrats to refer Dr. Ford to an attorney.

Sen. Hirono did not answer that question either.

