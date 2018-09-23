Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie was vehemently shouted down after saying that Dianne Feinstein’s (presumed) leaking of the information about Brett Kavanaugh and his accuser, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, to the press was “reprehensible.”

On @ThisWeekABC Matthew Dowd and the entire panel just freaked out on @ChrisChristie for daring to make this irresponsible “Accustion without evidence” against @DianneFeinstein …during a discussion about the accusations without evidence against #BrettKavanaugh #ohtheirony pic.twitter.com/TdY8Li66ud — Michael Koolidge (@koolidge) September 23, 2018

An “allegation without evidence”?

Seriously?

Also, how dare there be someone on the panel to call out the hypocrisy of Democrats.

Notice how he was immediately shouted down by the entire opposite side of the table.

“That’s an allegation without evidence.” 🤣 https://t.co/VGRBE7grRb — Marvin H (@Postbro1) September 23, 2018

They are lecturing Christie, a former prosecutor, about making an allegation without evidence.

Good luck with that.