Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie was vehemently shouted down after saying that Dianne Feinstein’s (presumed) leaking of the information about Brett Kavanaugh and his accuser, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, to the press was “reprehensible.”

An “allegation without evidence”?

Seriously?

Also, how dare there be someone on the panel to call out the hypocrisy of Democrats.

Notice how he was immediately shouted down by the entire opposite side of the table.

They are lecturing Christie, a former prosecutor, about making an allegation without evidence.

Good luck with that.

Tags: ABCChris ChristieGeorge StephanopoulosThis Week