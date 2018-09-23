With a hearing set for Thursday at 10am EST for Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, to give her testimony on an alleged sexual assault by Kavanaugh, Fox News Capitol Hill producer Chad Pergram outlines how that could impact a potential vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination by the Senate Judiciary Committee.

With the Ford hrng on Thurs now, the EARLIEST the cmte could hold vote is Friday. That said, senators may ask for some additional time to process what was said at the Thursday hearing..or there could be additional issues raised at the hearing which could require even more time — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) September 23, 2018

1) Here’s a hypothetical scenario, of how long it would take to have a confirmation vote on Kavanaugh. This is predicated on the idea of a Thursday hearing and a prospective Friday committee vote and just for the purposes of establishing a possible timeline.. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) September 23, 2018

2) Let’s say the cmte votes on Kavanaugh Fri. McConnell would prep what’s called a “cloture petition” to end debate on the nomination. But McConnell can’t file the cloture petition until the next day. Granted, that’s Saturday. So, this could drift into next week — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) September 23, 2018

3) After McConnell files the cloture petition to end debate on Kavanaugh..efforts to limit debate & overcome a filibuster must lay over for 1 day b4 the procedural vote. So, if cloture is filed on Sat, the layover day is Sun The vote to halt the filibuster would be Monday, Oct 1 — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) September 23, 2018

4) Under current Senate precedent to break a filibuster on Supreme Court nominees, 51 senators must vote to end debate. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) September 23, 2018

5) If the Senate votes to end debate on Kavanaugh nomination & opponents of the nomination use all time afforded them under Senate rules, the actual confirmation vote may happen until later in the day on Tuesday, October 2. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) September 23, 2018

6) This scenario on Kavanaugh could all slide by a couple of days if they don’t take an immediate committee vote late this week..and if there is no move by McConnell to expedite the process to use next weekend to his advantage. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) September 23, 2018

7) Politically, McConnell may actually put this on a slower track. That’s because some GOP sens senstors may say they need more time to make a decision on Kavanaugh. The Senate is divided 51-49 in favor of the GOP. McConnell won’t move the nomination if they lack the votes — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) September 23, 2018

8) On Kavanaugh nomination: Senate math is paramount. Senate is 51-49 in favor of GOP. This is tight. Kavanaugh can only lose 1 GOPers & hope to be confirmed by on a tie-breaker vote by Pence. Lose 2 GOPers & Dems stick together, & the nomination is toast. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) September 23, 2018

It is looking increasingly likely that at least another week will go by without a vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination, which plays well into the delay strategy of Democrats.