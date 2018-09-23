With a hearing set for Thursday at 10am EST for Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, to give her testimony on an alleged sexual assault by Kavanaugh, Fox News Capitol Hill producer Chad Pergram outlines how that could impact a potential vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination by the Senate Judiciary Committee.

It is looking increasingly likely that at least another week will go by without a vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination, which plays well into the delay strategy of Democrats.

