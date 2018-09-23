The accuser of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee about her allegations of sexual misconduct against Kavanaugh on Thursday, September 27th at 10:00am EST, according to the attorney for Dr. Christine Blasey Ford.

This follows an agreement between Ford’s attorneys and the committee to testify.

The Democratic effort to delay a vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination continues to be successful.

The question is how far (or close to the election) will they be able to push it before Republicans on the committee decide they have had enough.

Update:

Here is the statement released by the Judiciary Committee on the upcoming hearing.

Apparently, six of the tend demands by Dr. Ford’s attorneys were acquiesced to by the committee.