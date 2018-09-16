The allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh were taken to another level on Sunday when his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, detailed the alleged event to the Washington Post.

In response to a tweet by Monica Lewinsky, Daily Mail political editor David Martosko explained the paradox that is now faced with these new revelations.

If she's telling the truth it's a horrible burden to carry around for decades and he ought to acknowledge it. If she's not, though, how could anyone defend against it? There's no statute of limitations in the public arena. The accusation alone is game-ending. https://t.co/7AsIo16ZrP — David Martosko (@dmartosko) September 16, 2018

While the process of determining its veracity is still ongoing, the accusation alone damages Kavanaugh, both in the confirmation process now and long-term.

Everything is terrible. If she’s lying it’s terrible. If he did it it’s terrible. Everything. Is. Terrible. — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) September 16, 2018

Exactly. There really does not seem to be a positive outcome for this.

