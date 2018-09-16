Democratic socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wants to implement a number of government programs that are estimated to cost upwards of $40 trillion.

How is she going to pay for those? She doesn’t have an answer.

CNN's Jake Tapper presses socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on how she'll pay for her $40 Trillion in government programs. She can't answer.pic.twitter.com/RDvHYoRSZA — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) September 16, 2018

Though CNN’s Jake Tapper provided her with three minutes to explain, she instead railed against the “systems” and explained why Medicare for all is a necessity.

After getting stonewalled twice, Tapper concluded the line of questioning with, “I’m assuming I’m not going to get an answer on the other $38 trillion.”

.@jaketapper does a great job pressing Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on how she'd pay for her healthcare plan — she says economic activity from millennial who would buy homes if they didn't have student debt — and highlights that she did not actually answer his two attempts to ask. — Sarah Westwood (@sarahcwestwood) September 16, 2018

Jake Tapper asks Alexandria Ocasio Cortez how she will pay for the $40T price tag on her socialist agenda. She says it will save money. What? #sotu — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) September 16, 2018

There is no way to explain how to pay for over $40 trillion in government spending in a manner that would be palpable to voters.

Dear God, what the hell is she talking about? pic.twitter.com/JhwXhh0VZj — Lionel🇺🇸 (@LionelMedia) September 16, 2018

Whether she knows how destructive a spending package like that would be or simply has no clue what she’s talking about, there is no way to reasonably sell $40 trillion worth of additional government programs to a large constituent base.

