Democratic socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wants to implement a number of government programs that are estimated to cost upwards of $40 trillion.

How is she going to pay for those? She doesn’t have an answer.

Though CNN’s Jake Tapper provided her with three minutes to explain, she instead railed against the “systems” and explained why Medicare for all is a necessity.

After getting stonewalled twice, Tapper concluded the line of questioning with, “I’m assuming I’m not going to get an answer on the other $38 trillion.”

There is no way to explain how to pay for over $40 trillion in government spending in a manner that would be palpable to voters.

Whether she knows how destructive a spending package like that would be or simply has no clue what she’s talking about, there is no way to reasonably sell $40 trillion worth of additional government programs to a large constituent base.

