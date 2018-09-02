There is a reason why the Left is working very diligently to ensure that Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the United States Supreme Court is delayed and ultimately thwarted. And that reason is Roe vs. Wade.

Sen. Lindsey Graham’s comments will send a chill down the streets of leftistville.

Make sure @SenatorCollins and @lisamurkowski see this! Lindsey Graham explains exactly how Kavanaugh will overturn Roe and why his assurance that Roe is "settled law" is meaninglesspic.twitter.com/IXLMaV93ci — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) September 2, 2018

Sen. Graham appropriately points out that “it can be overturned, like every other decision.”

Roe vs. Wade has never been settled law.

Those on the Left know that, and they fear the looming day when the decision is overturned.