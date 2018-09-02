Former Secretary of State John Kerry admits that it was detrimental to the Obama administration’s foreign policy when the “red line” that was issued by his former boss to Syrian president Bashar al-Assad’s regime about the use of chemical weapons was not enforced.

While this is not breaking news to anyone, it is noteworthy that Kerry says he could not persuade Obama:

“I put several ideas on the table. The president was not persuaded by my argument. I believed that we had several options we could have done at very low risk to be able to make it clear to Assad that when we had a ceasefire and when he said he was going to live by it, he had to live by it. And I thought we should have done that,” Kerry said.

By breaking with his former boss, Kerry is definitely laying the groundwork for a run at the White House in 2020.

Convenient timing to admit the mistake.

That was then.

This is now.

Who knows what tomorrow will be?

