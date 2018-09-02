Former Secretary of State John Kerry admits that it was detrimental to the Obama administration’s foreign policy when the “red line” that was issued by his former boss to Syrian president Bashar al-Assad’s regime about the use of chemical weapons was not enforced.

U.S. "paid a price" for not enforcing then-President Obama's red line in Syria, former Secretary of State John Kerry says https://t.co/gYgKF6YPsW pic.twitter.com/23XnYYr1FZ — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 2, 2018

While this is not breaking news to anyone, it is noteworthy that Kerry says he could not persuade Obama:

“I put several ideas on the table. The president was not persuaded by my argument. I believed that we had several options we could have done at very low risk to be able to make it clear to Assad that when we had a ceasefire and when he said he was going to live by it, he had to live by it. And I thought we should have done that,” Kerry said.

By breaking with his former boss, Kerry is definitely laying the groundwork for a run at the White House in 2020.

John Kerry won't rule out 2020 White House run https://t.co/fqc113LJL8 pic.twitter.com/WCJMY6yKt4 — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 1, 2018

Convenient timing to admit the mistake.

Now he tells us https://t.co/CzxRgxX9Uh — Jamie Kirchick (@jkirchick) September 2, 2018

"We struck a deal where we got 100 percent of the chemical weapons out." – John Kerry on Syria chemical weapons, July 20, 2014 https://t.co/FcjC6zdFaJ — Cuffy (@CuffyMeh) September 2, 2018

That was then.

This is now.

Who knows what tomorrow will be?