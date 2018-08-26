A new NBC/Wall Street Journal poll finds that President Trump’s job approval numbers are, in their words, “remarkably steady” after the week of news.

Well, what do you know about that?

The poll taken before the Cohen/Manafort news broke showed the president with 46 percent of those surveyed approving of his job performance, with 51 percent disapproving.

Another poll taken after the Cohen/Manafort news had been digested revealed that 44 percent approve of his job performance, with 52 percent disapproving.

Remarkable.

Can the media even comprehend that Americans are capable of making decisions independent of the groupthink espoused each day by many of them?

