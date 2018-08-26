A new NBC/Wall Street Journal poll finds that President Trump’s job approval numbers are, in their words, “remarkably steady” after the week of news.

NEW NBC/WSJ poll: Trump's approval "remarkably stable" after a stormy week of bad newshttps://t.co/rbNVxmLEgC pic.twitter.com/nGlb6YzSUO — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) August 26, 2018

Well, what do you know about that?

The poll taken before the Cohen/Manafort news broke showed the president with 46 percent of those surveyed approving of his job performance, with 51 percent disapproving.

Another poll taken after the Cohen/Manafort news had been digested revealed that 44 percent approve of his job performance, with 52 percent disapproving.

It's almost like people have stopped believing the media derangement https://t.co/tf2cdM880n — Legal Insurrection (@LegInsurrection) August 26, 2018

The media disappointment over this is palpable. https://t.co/1qkzyP9iUo — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) August 26, 2018

Remarkable.

Only "remarkable" to the still clueless https://t.co/SV2G7BvbEy — Rebeccah Heinrichs (@RLHeinrichs) August 26, 2018

Because Americans are smart. They know that Manafort’s charges had nothing to do with Trump, and that Cohen’s plea is a big boring nothing. Americans care about their own lives and bank accounts, and Trump’s policies are working for them. https://t.co/ODePPZPoVv — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) August 26, 2018

Can the media even comprehend that Americans are capable of making decisions independent of the groupthink espoused each day by many of them?