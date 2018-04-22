There is a hero living in the state of Tennessee. His name is James Shaw. He’s 29-years-old, and he disarmed a killer in the process of carrying out a mass shooting Sunday morning at a Waffle House in Antioch, Tenn.

This is the Waffle House hero, James Shaw Jr. He tackled the shooter and saved so many lives in the process. Thank you James. And thank you TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center for your wonderful doctors and nurses who quickly took care of his injuries. pic.twitter.com/kKORfI24G1 — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) April 22, 2018

“He saved many lives.” What a line to have written about you.

Here’s the 29 year old hero in Nashville who disarmed a mass shooter & saved lives in late night Waffle House shooting. https://t.co/hED1KmlCrj — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 22, 2018

He disregarded his own life and safety for the protection of others.

James Shaw tackled Waffle House gunman, disarmed him, and threw the rifle over the counter https://t.co/W8s43YmuRu — Justin Miller (@justinjm1) April 22, 2018

Naturally, Shaw does not think of himself as a hero, even though he is. He told the Tennesseean:

“I don’t really know, when everyone said that (of being a hero), it feels selfish,” Shaw Jr. “I was just trying to get myself out. I saw the opportunity and pretty much took it.”

We’ll say it for you, Mr. Shaw.

James Shaw Jr. was identified as the hero who helped stop the Waffle House shooter this morning. He says he doesn’t feel like a hero, which is exactly what you’d expect a real hero to say. https://t.co/0N08omw80u — Jon Henshaw (@henshaw) April 22, 2018

President Ronald Reagan said in his first inaugural address in 1981, “Those who say that we’re in a time when there are not heroes, they just don’t know where to look.”

Over 37 years later, James Shaw gives us a reminder that American heroes are still going strong.

Update:

Shaw has now been discharged from the hospital.