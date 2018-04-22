There is a hero living in the state of Tennessee. His name is James Shaw. He’s 29-years-old, and he disarmed a killer in the process of carrying out a mass shooting Sunday morning at a Waffle House in Antioch, Tenn.

“He saved many lives.” What a line to have written about you.

He disregarded his own life and safety for the protection of others.

Naturally, Shaw does not think of himself as a hero, even though he is. He told the Tennesseean:

“I don’t really know, when everyone said that (of being a hero), it feels selfish,” Shaw Jr. “I was just trying to get myself out. I saw the opportunity and pretty much took it.”

We’ll say it for you, Mr. Shaw.

President Ronald Reagan said in his first inaugural address in 1981, “Those who say that we’re in a time when there are not heroes, they just don’t know where to look.”

Over 37 years later, James Shaw gives us a reminder that American heroes are still going strong.

Update:

Shaw has now been discharged from the hospital.

