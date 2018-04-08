As explained in today’s edition of the New York Times, the strategy for Democrats in going after Republicans this election season is going to hinge on impeaching President Trump.

That should end well.

Trending

One problem with that particular strategy is, as the following tweet suggests, Republicans usually aren’t pros when it comes to capitalizing on something that could help win an election.

On the other hand, it’s also nothing new.

Same song. Different verse.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2018 electionDemocratsrepublicans