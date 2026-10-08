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Amy Klobuchar Goes Straight to the 'Democrat 101' Playbook After Thwarted ISIS-Inspired Attack in MN

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Oct 08, 2026 11:48 AM
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Amy Klobuchar Goes Straight to the 'Democrat 101' Playbook After Thwarted ISIS-Inspired Attack in MN
AP Photo/Abbie Parr

In Minnesota, the FBI has arrested a man of Somali descent and accused of planning an ISIS-inspired attack at the Mall of America later this month. 

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Democrat senator and Minnesota gubernatorial candidate seeking to replace fraud-enabler Tim Walz, Amy Klobuchar, says this situation calls for more spending. 

No matter what happens, it's always time for more "investments"

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, the Democratic nominee for Minnesota governor, praised law enforcement Wednesday after the FBI arrested an 18-year-old man accused of plotting an ISIS-inspired mass shooting at the Mall of America. 

“I’m grateful for the heroic work of law enforcement that prevented a mass shooting and terrorist attack at the Mall of America,” she said in a statement. “This shows why we continue to need major coordinated investments in anti-terrorism and local law enforcement to stop attacks like these. Our state must take terrorism and violent crime head on, working with our federal law enforcement and local police departments to keep Minnesotans safe.”

At this point, @WesternLensman spotted Klobuchar going straight to the "Democrat 101" playbook. 

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Ah yes, the Democrat politician circle of life. 

Never fails. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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News Topics AMY KLOBUCHAR | DOMESTIC TERRORISM | FBI | MINNESOTA | TERRORISM

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