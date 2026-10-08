Amy Klobuchar Goes Straight to the 'Democrat 101' Playbook After Thwarted ISIS-Inspired Attack in MN

In Minnesota, the FBI has arrested a man of Somali descent and accused of planning an ISIS-inspired attack at the Mall of America later this month.

An ISIS-inspired terrorist allegedly wanted to slaughter 30–60 innocent Americans at the Mall of America. He got an AK-style rifle and 200 rounds. He also got the FBI. ARRESTED before he could hurt a single American. This FBI doesn’t wait for terrorists to attack. We find them, disrupt them, and put them in handcuffs. Outstanding work by our Minneapolis team. We are staying on offense. America First. ALWAYS. -DKP🇺🇸 — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) October 7, 2026

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Democrat senator and Minnesota gubernatorial candidate seeking to replace fraud-enabler Tim Walz, Amy Klobuchar, says this situation calls for more spending.

Amy Klobuchar calls for major anti-terrorism investments after alleged Mall of America plot https://t.co/KNPTaWlGQR https://t.co/YgTXbOxOcj — New York Post (@nypost) October 8, 2026

No matter what happens, it's always time for more "investments":

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, the Democratic nominee for Minnesota governor, praised law enforcement Wednesday after the FBI arrested an 18-year-old man accused of plotting an ISIS-inspired mass shooting at the Mall of America. “I’m grateful for the heroic work of law enforcement that prevented a mass shooting and terrorist attack at the Mall of America,” she said in a statement. “This shows why we continue to need major coordinated investments in anti-terrorism and local law enforcement to stop attacks like these. Our state must take terrorism and violent crime head on, working with our federal law enforcement and local police departments to keep Minnesotans safe.”

At this point, @WesternLensman spotted Klobuchar going straight to the "Democrat 101" playbook.

> Create problem > Ignore actual problem you created until it finally becomes an election liability > Pretend you're fixing the problem you created by asking taxpayers to throw money at it Democrat 101 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 8, 2026

Ah yes, the Democrat politician circle of life.

@nypost Imagine letting in terrorists, then calling for money to prevent terrorism. Vote with your brain — Ferro (@ferrofutures) October 8, 2026

@nypost Oh the irony of flooding the country with foreigners then crying about terrorism — LordofWar🐊🌴🥃 (@lordofwar0404) October 8, 2026

“Oh man we better invest in a solution to this terrorist problem we literally created” -every Democrat ever — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) October 8, 2026

Never fails.

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Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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