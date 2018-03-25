You can’t oppose the students who are marching and speaking out in favor of gun control, according to former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara.

Take note of Bharara’s language. It can’t just be that dissenting voices disagree with the anti-gun students; anyone who has a different opinion is “attacking” them.

Not according to the Left. They are apparently so sensitive that any opposition is considered an attack.

Exactly.

To sum up:  The Left loves the First Amendment and free speech one day when students are on the march in favor of their cause. But the next day, when opposing voices start to make themselves heard, those who hold such convictions are called losers and told to shut up.

Who is really losing, Mr. Bharara?

