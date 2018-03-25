You can’t oppose the students who are marching and speaking out in favor of gun control, according to former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara.

If you're attacking kids whose classmates and teachers were massacred, you're losing — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) March 25, 2018

Take note of Bharara’s language. It can’t just be that dissenting voices disagree with the anti-gun students; anyone who has a different opinion is “attacking” them.

The Left loves people you're not allowed to criticize or question because the Left's goal is not "common ground". Their goal is domination. https://t.co/IzUQlS9qd1 — Jesse Kelly® (@JesseKellyDC) March 25, 2018

When someone is marching to restrict the exercise of my constitutional rights, it doesn’t matter how old they are. They deserve to be criticized. And criticizing them is not an “attack.” https://t.co/1SuPNHdyUk — Randy Barnett (@RandyEBarnett) March 25, 2018

Not according to the Left. They are apparently so sensitive that any opposition is considered an attack.

If you're using traumatized children as human shields to push your political arguments, you're really losing. https://t.co/OR6UsHuM6w — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) March 25, 2018

Exactly.

If they put themselves in the public arena for political reasons, they have every right to be criticized on the merits of policy. https://t.co/k8zsqbM7tp — Benji Backer (@BenjiBacker) March 25, 2018

If you try to shut down free speech to advance a cause you believe in is more dangerous in my opinion. https://t.co/apjFKcg0Yx — William Amos (@WilliamAmos) March 25, 2018

To sum up: The Left loves the First Amendment and free speech one day when students are on the march in favor of their cause. But the next day, when opposing voices start to make themselves heard, those who hold such convictions are called losers and told to shut up.

Who is really losing, Mr. Bharara?