House Intelligence Committee chairman Devin Nunes was on the Fox News Channel Sunday morning and reported that his committee’s investigation has found no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

He went on to say that their investigation has found links between the Clinton campaign in conjunction with the Democratic Party and the Russians.

.@DevinNunes: "We also found no collusion between the Trump campaign but we did find links between the Clinton [campaign] and the Democratic Party to the Russians." #SundayFutures @MariaBartiromo pic.twitter.com/HWWZzHUyuq — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 25, 2018

So former Congressman turn Fox News commentator Jason Chaffetz wants to know why Robert Mueller and his Special Counsel aren’t using their time and resources to look into that.

Why isn't the Special Counsel looking into this? https://t.co/BJt6oF4FBS — Jason Chaffetz (@jasoninthehouse) March 25, 2018

If the Special Counsel isn’t looking into it, it’s a great question.