House Intelligence Committee chairman Devin Nunes was on the Fox News Channel Sunday morning and reported that his committee’s investigation has found no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

He went on to say that their investigation has found links between the Clinton campaign in conjunction with the Democratic Party and the Russians.

So former Congressman turn Fox News commentator Jason Chaffetz wants to know why Robert Mueller and his Special Counsel aren’t using their time and resources to look into that.

If the Special Counsel isn’t looking into it, it’s a great question.

