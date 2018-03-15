Page Six is reporting that Vanessa Trump has filed for divorce from her husband, Donald Trump Jr.

Philippe Reines, who served as an advisor to Hillary Clinton during her time as Secretary of State, wasted no time in taking a shot at Donald Trump Jr. over the news of his divorce.

If only we all could. https://t.co/To3RDYew7u — Philippe Reines (@PhilippeReines) March 15, 2018

Not only is it an inappropriate time to be taking shots, it is also heavily ironic coming from him given the history of Bill and Hillary Clinton.

It's not funny to make fun of a political figure's private marital issues when they have children who will be affected. As Hillary Clinton's Senior Advisor, you'd think there would be some sensitivity here. https://t.co/0RP1nMOZpC — Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 15, 2018

Funny joke dude. Families falling apart is always a hilarious punch line. https://t.co/Hv7xx0hqQH — Andrew Mark Miller (@AndyMarkMiller) March 15, 2018

The hope would be that petty politics would be the last thing on someone’s mind when reading news like this.

But the courageous Left doesn’t have such decorum.