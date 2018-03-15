Page Six is reporting that Vanessa Trump has filed for divorce from her husband, Donald Trump Jr.

Philippe Reines, who served as an advisor to Hillary Clinton during her time as Secretary of State, wasted no time in taking a shot at Donald Trump Jr. over the news of his divorce.

Not only is it an inappropriate time to be taking shots, it is also heavily ironic coming from him given the history of Bill and Hillary Clinton.

The hope would be that petty politics would be the last thing on someone’s mind when reading news like this.

But the courageous Left doesn’t have such decorum.

