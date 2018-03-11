Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren was a guest on multiple news programs Sunday morning and was asked repeatedly about her plans for 2020.

Here she is with CNN’s Jim Acosta.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren: “I am not running for president in 2020” https://t.co/Jq4wiWeEIa https://t.co/aSQEMrakPK — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) March 11, 2018

Take careful note of her phrasing. “I am not running for president in 2020” is not quite the same as I will not run for president in 2020.

The Democratic senator was also a guest on “Fox News Sunday.” Host John Roberts asked whether she would take a DNA test in order to corroborate her claims of having Native American heritage.

Sen. Warren Refuses To Answer If She Will Take A DNA Test To Prove Her Native American Ancestryhttps://t.co/KhxLM6eGiX — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 11, 2018

Her blatant disregard for the question which morphed into a monologue about her (supposed) family history probably means she has no interest in taking such a test.

Elizabeth Warren had a busy Sunday: On Fox News: "I am not running for president in 2020." On CNN: "I am not running for president in 2020." On NBC: "I am not running for president." — Pete Schroeder (@peteschroeder) March 11, 2018

Now, how many of you believe her when she says she’s not running in 2020?

