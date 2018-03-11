Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren was a guest on multiple news programs Sunday morning and was asked repeatedly about her plans for 2020.

Here she is with CNN’s Jim Acosta.

Take careful note of her phrasing. “I am not running for president in 2020” is not quite the same as I will not run for president in 2020.

The Democratic senator was also a guest on “Fox News Sunday.” Host John Roberts asked whether she would take a DNA test in order to corroborate her claims of having Native American heritage.

Her blatant disregard for the question which morphed into a monologue about her (supposed) family history probably means she has no interest in taking such a test.

Now, how many of you believe her when she says she’s not running in 2020?

