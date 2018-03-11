Connecticut Gov. Dan Malloy, a Democrat, needs to find a new routine. The constant NRA bashing is getting old.

His latest is an interview with NPR in which he said there is blood on the hands of the organization.

How can such a claim be made with a clear conscience?

In other interviews over the weekend, Malloy called the NRA a “terrorist organization.”

Again, the anti-NRA schtick is nothing new for Malloy.

Newsflash for Gov. Malloy:  There is no blood on the hands of the NRA. The NRA is not a terrorist organization. It advocates for the Constitutional rights of American citizens to keep and bear arms.

Instead of doing another NRA-slamming interview, perhaps Gov. Malloy should read the Constitution. There’s no telling what he might learn.

Tags: Dan MalloyNRA