Connecticut Gov. Dan Malloy, a Democrat, needs to find a new routine. The constant NRA bashing is getting old.

His latest is an interview with NPR in which he said there is blood on the hands of the organization.

Connecticut governor tears into the NRA: "There is blood on their hands" https://t.co/sjDvuURYrH pic.twitter.com/PWhxJiByUK — The Hill (@thehill) March 11, 2018

How can such a claim be made with a clear conscience?

In other interviews over the weekend, Malloy called the NRA a “terrorist organization.”

CT Governor Dannel Malloy breaks down his thoughts on the #NRA w/ me live on #PoliticsNation pic.twitter.com/G3gYSirQwm — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) March 11, 2018

Again, the anti-NRA schtick is nothing new for Malloy.

Coalition to Stop Gun Violence, Gov. Dan Malloy cite dictionary to prove the NRA are terrorists, fail https://t.co/EGXd1rapaD — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 8, 2018

Newsflash for Gov. Malloy: There is no blood on the hands of the NRA. The NRA is not a terrorist organization. It advocates for the Constitutional rights of American citizens to keep and bear arms.

Instead of doing another NRA-slamming interview, perhaps Gov. Malloy should read the Constitution. There’s no telling what he might learn.