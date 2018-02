Rep. Steve Scalise, who was severely injured by a shooter at a Congressional baseball practice last year, has returned to New Orleans with his family to participate in Mardi Gras.

Great to be back in New Orleans watching parades with my family!!#HappyMardiGras pic.twitter.com/MxCqRT9OU0 — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) February 10, 2018

It’s so great to see Scalise doing so well and able to attend something that is no doubt a tradition for his family.