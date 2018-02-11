This tweet from Anthony Scaramucci has a lot of people confused and wondering if it’s some kind of message related to the drama going on at the White House.

His tweet is probably meant for a certain currently embattled White House chief of staff.

Then again, some are wondering if Scaramucci’s tweet should be intended for himself.

That’s probably it!

Update:

The Mooch tells TMZ that if John Kelly lied, he’s got to be fired.

