This tweet from Anthony Scaramucci has a lot of people confused and wondering if it’s some kind of message related to the drama going on at the White House.

At what price power? How far will someone move and shake their principles to keep it? What kind of lies told and fear will be struck in the heart of colleagues? What is the level of dishonesty? Stay tuned . . . — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) February 11, 2018

[insert the thinking face emoji]

The Mooch is vague tweeting and I am intrigued. https://t.co/9Kfj8KK8Gv — Benjamin Compson (@BengyCompson) February 11, 2018

This is a weird tweet. https://t.co/Ha46VddtDQ — Brian P (@PoliticsSoForth) February 11, 2018

His tweet is probably meant for a certain currently embattled White House chief of staff.

Mooch subtweeting John Kelly, I presume. Kelly fired Mooch as his first act on his first day on the job. https://t.co/6LclTQNzsP — Ed Bott (@edbott) February 11, 2018

Then again, some are wondering if Scaramucci’s tweet should be intended for himself.

I'm glad you are finally asking yourself these questions https://t.co/gcz0o0VHMp — Lincoln Michel (@TheLincoln) February 11, 2018

Is this a promo for a new Netflix series? https://t.co/O0D9SxkhMO — Michael McGough (@MichaelMcGough3) February 11, 2018

That’s probably it!

Update:

The Mooch tells TMZ that if John Kelly lied, he’s got to be fired.