The Democratic Party is not doing well at all financially.

We know this is very tough to believe given that they are so great at managing other people’s money.

The phrase that is used to describe the DNC’s economic standing going into this year is “dead broke”:

The Democratic National Committee entered the midterm elections year “dead broke,” with a paltry $400,000 in party coffers, according to federal records.

Why would this be a surprise to anyone?

These are the same characters who want to run the country. They think Americans have forgotten how terribly they manage everything … ever.

At least for now, the American people seem to have realized the correlation between the Democratic Party sinking and the nation thriving.

So keep up the great work!

