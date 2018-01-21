A new CNN poll was released on Sunday, and it found that the advantage for Democrats on a generic congressional ballot has narrowed in the past month and since the passage of tax cuts.

Just how much have the numbers fallen for Democrats and increased for Republicans? Here is a look.

It’s also a great indication of just how tremendously popular tax cuts are with Americans, despite what the Left tries to tell us.

Yes. They. Do.

Should be interesting to see if these trends continue.

Editor’s Note:  An additional tweet has been added to this post.

