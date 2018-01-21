A new CNN poll was released on Sunday, and it found that the advantage for Democrats on a generic congressional ballot has narrowed in the past month and since the passage of tax cuts.

A new CNN poll finds the 2018 midterm advantage for Democrats narrowed to 5 points on a generic congressional ballot, which doesn't name specific candidates https://t.co/01T2VNA0Os — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) January 21, 2018

Just how much have the numbers fallen for Democrats and increased for Republicans? Here is a look.

CNN Poll: If the midterms were today, which party would you vote for? (Change from last) Democrats 49 (-7)

Republicans 44 (+6) The trends are heavily in the favor of the GOP since the tax cut passed. — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) January 21, 2018

When the GOP passed the tax bill, Democrats held a 13 point lead on the generic ballot. A month later, that lead is now down to 7.3 points and tightening quickly. Whether this is sustainable or not for Republicans, there is no denying the current trend. pic.twitter.com/59uxaciE4z — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) January 21, 2018

It’s also a great indication of just how tremendously popular tax cuts are with Americans, despite what the Left tries to tell us.

Yes. They. Do.

Big shift among independent voters here, who now prefer Republicans by 3 points. (45% to 42%). Democrats still hold enthusiasm edge. https://t.co/ysCWMsA5C3 — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) January 21, 2018

These are very big moves: https://t.co/6dJmc86Foc — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) January 21, 2018

GOP now at typical “generic ballot” average and the tax rates don’t even change until February. This is just from news of raises, benefits and investments. Democrats are now on the record wanting none of that. https://t.co/4h7CDhuHZD — Ellen L. Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) January 21, 2018

Should be interesting to see if these trends continue.

Editor’s Note: An additional tweet has been added to this post.