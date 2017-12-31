Former Obama advisor and Iran Deal guru Ben Rhodes decided to weigh in on the anti-government protests taking place in Iran.

And in a single tweet, we have the Obama administration’s entire foreign policy and world leadership summed up perfectly.

Rhodes and his boss did not seem to care about the Iranian people’s longing for freedom during the eight years when they were leading the U.S.

Under the guise of a “Nuclear Deal,” the Obama administration transferred loads of cash to support the very regime and government from which the protesters want to free themselves. Now they want to talk about Iranians “rightfully demanding dignity.” Give us a break.

Tags: Ben RhodesIranIran deal