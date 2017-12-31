Former Obama advisor and Iran Deal guru Ben Rhodes decided to weigh in on the anti-government protests taking place in Iran.

The Iranian people are rightfully demanding dignity, less corruption, more opportunity, and greater control over their lives. In looking at US twitter, it seems lost on too many that this is about what Iranians want for Iran, and not about us. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) December 31, 2017

And in a single tweet, we have the Obama administration’s entire foreign policy and world leadership summed up perfectly.

Who enabled the repressive regime, Ben? https://t.co/vSNkomB3Mf — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) December 31, 2017

It’s like this guy just tweets with zero self-awareness. https://t.co/jYVxlT8VVi — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) December 31, 2017

Rhodes and his boss did not seem to care about the Iranian people’s longing for freedom during the eight years when they were leading the U.S.

Ben Rhodes & the Obama admin never gave a damn about the reality in Iran. They legitimized & empowered the Iranian regime against the people of Iran. https://t.co/f1ZKhSnFtX — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) December 31, 2017

After days of silence, Ben Rhodes loyally articulates the echo chamber statement that this is up to Iranians, and it's a domestic issue that we shouldn't weigh in on. Again, remember that the people with all of the guns are controlled by the regime.https://t.co/ISgWwLHkyy — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) December 31, 2017

Everything you and your former boss did regarding Iran was the exact opposite of those things. https://t.co/qfD7Zr7zec — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 31, 2017

They’re protesting the regime you helped prop up, you simpleton https://t.co/OYovby2Vlp — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 31, 2017

The guy who gave the regime billions, tells us what the people want. https://t.co/sd3YGHeT3P — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) December 31, 2017

Under the guise of a “Nuclear Deal,” the Obama administration transferred loads of cash to support the very regime and government from which the protesters want to free themselves. Now they want to talk about Iranians “rightfully demanding dignity.” Give us a break.