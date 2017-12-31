John Kerry wants everyone to know that this is a moment strictly for Iran. According to his logic, this is just an isolated event that is not related to the fight for human freedom, not related to the struggle for basic human rights, not related to citizens of the world trying to combat the evils of oppression and real tyranny. Just something that happens to be going on in Iran.

With humility about how little we know about what's happening inside Iran, this much is clear: it's an Iranian moment and not anyone else's. But the rights of people to protest peacefully and voice their aspirations are universal and governments everywhere should respect that. — John Kerry (@JohnKerry) December 31, 2017

Friendly reminder that the administration Kerry worked in failed miserably when it came to the promotion of freedom in the world.

In other words we're only going to get involved when the regime asks us for support but the citizens can eat shit. peacefully https://t.co/5R1kvpizAm — Pardes Seleh (@PardesSeleh) December 31, 2017

Kerry continues the echo chamber narrative of "Iranian moment and not anyone else's," knowing full well that those who want freedom are disarmed and obviously at a huge disadvantage because of that.https://t.co/OfRT3FZ5Ct — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) December 31, 2017

This statement just shows how extraordinary it is that he helped make US foreign policy for years, especially on Iran. There are hundreds of videos and huge amounts of information about what's happening in Iran and he says "how little we know" #shame #think https://t.co/vY7GXJ05Sd — Seth Frantzman (@sfrantzman) December 31, 2017

Here's another expression of the new Dem talking point on Iran: "Not anyone else's" is a euphemism for the US doing nothing to help the protesters — and a signal to the regime that it has a free hand. https://t.co/YWG420WdVl — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) December 31, 2017

Wish you had that same humility before giving fanatical terror sponsors a massive cash infusion and giving them a clear path to go nuclear. #IranDeal https://t.co/2C9oRacHsm — David B. Cohen (@DavidBCohen1) December 31, 2017

And because I, John Kerry, and my boss @BarackObama respect the rights of the people of #Iran, we unfroze billions of dollars in Iranian assets frozen since 79, giving the oppressing mullahs a new lease on life. https://t.co/kG005MZupN — Hussain AbdulHussain (@hahussain) December 31, 2017

Thankfully, the time when John Kerry has a significant role in world events has long since passed.

