John Kerry wants everyone to know that this is a moment strictly for Iran. According to his logic, this is just an isolated event that is not related to the fight for human freedom, not related to the struggle for basic human rights, not related to citizens of the world trying to combat the evils of oppression and real tyranny. Just something that happens to be going on in Iran.

Friendly reminder that the administration Kerry worked in failed miserably when it came to the promotion of freedom in the world.

Thankfully, the time when John Kerry has a significant role in world events has long since passed.

