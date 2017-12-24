California Gov. Jerry Brown is using the “Christmas tradition” of issuing pardons to free two immigrants who were facing deportation.

In his comments, as reported by the Sacramento Bee, Brown characterized his decision as an “act of mercy.”

One would think that after the tragic death of Kate Steinle, there would be a heightened awareness about who gets a pardon in the state of California. But Brown and the Left continue to demonstrate that the rule of law means nothing to them.

