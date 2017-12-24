California Gov. Jerry Brown is using the “Christmas tradition” of issuing pardons to free two immigrants who were facing deportation.

As the left becomes ever more radical on immigration, the message is increasingly clear: Non-citizens come first, and they deserve special rights that you don't. https://t.co/XpPp2pe5Zx — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) December 24, 2017

In his comments, as reported by the Sacramento Bee, Brown characterized his decision as an “act of mercy.”

Psychopath loose cannon Gov. Moonbeam needs to be RECALLED. https://t.co/ntQQYL8vhz — David Wohl (@DavidWohl) December 24, 2017

So sad. A nation without laws is no nation at all. https://t.co/9YuIfZd696 — Dr. Everett Piper (@dreverettpiper) December 24, 2017

One would think that after the tragic death of Kate Steinle, there would be a heightened awareness about who gets a pardon in the state of California. But Brown and the Left continue to demonstrate that the rule of law means nothing to them.