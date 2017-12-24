Sen. Bernie Sanders is a socialist. Sen. Bernie Sanders also knows that tax cuts for many hard-working Americans will turn out to be a very good thing for the economy and disposition of the nation.

Therefore, Sen. Bernie Sanders can’t slam the tax cuts, even though he wants to do so very badly. Here’s what happens when all of those elements converge during a CNN interview with Jake Tapper.

.@jaketapper: “Next year, 91% of middle income Americans will receive a tax cut. Isn’t that a good thing?”@BernieSanders: “Yeah, it is a very good thing. And that’s why we should’ve made the tax cuts for the middle class permanent” #CNNSOTU https://t.co/ei8xTHGo1E — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) December 24, 2017

No, Bernie is not turning Republican, but it does show just how difficult fiscally conservative policies are to oppose.

Bernie, you don’t get to take credit for the tax bill you claimed would only help rich ppl. https://t.co/LCs8UKN97E — 🎅🏻TheGhostOFChristmasFOO🎄 (@PolitiBunny) December 24, 2017

April Fools right? THIS man is trying to tell us that he believes in tax cuts?😂😂 https://t.co/Exavy8GRPH — Antonia Okafor (@antonia_okafor) December 24, 2017

And yet not 1 Democrat voted for the bill. 🤔 https://t.co/dImJ7u7WY7 — John Thomas (@TheThomasGuide) December 24, 2017

The Republicans need to make leftists like Sanders put their votes where their mouths are on furthering the cuts.

Bernie Sanders wants the tax cuts permanent? Jeeze man why didn't you speak up? Looking forward to him campaigning on this and working with Ryan/McConnell to make that happen. https://t.co/wvORSoDokR — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 24, 2017

First thing Republicans should do when they are back is make Democrats vote on extending all the middle-class tax cuts https://t.co/YVSd9q8XLy — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) December 24, 2017

Looks like they’ve at least established the fact that every form of life on the planet isn’t going to cease to exist as a result of the tax cuts.

If you're keeping score at home, replace "you're all gonna die" with "it is a very good thing" and then take a Dramamine if necessary. https://t.co/xhlpgoP0dJ — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) December 24, 2017

2018 will top 2017 for surprises, as Bernie Sanders switches from Socialist to Republican. #HeardItHereFirst https://t.co/KlaZSMP3CY — Instapundit.com (@instapundit) December 24, 2017

This reminds me of the classic joke, "The food is terrible and the portions are too small" https://t.co/vEZkbkkvLI — Rabbi Josh Yuter (@JYuter) December 24, 2017

Then you'll be introducing or co-sponsoring legislation to do this, right, senator? https://t.co/ZYy8qSmKUk — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) December 24, 2017

Related: