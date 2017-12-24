Sen. Bernie Sanders is a socialist. Sen. Bernie Sanders also knows that tax cuts for many hard-working Americans will turn out to be a very good thing for the economy and disposition of the nation.

Therefore, Sen. Bernie Sanders can’t slam the tax cuts, even though he wants to do so very badly. Here’s what happens when all of those elements converge during a CNN interview with Jake Tapper.

No, Bernie is not turning Republican, but it does show just how difficult fiscally conservative policies are to oppose.

The Republicans need to make leftists like Sanders put their votes where their mouths are on furthering the cuts.

Looks like they’ve at least established the fact that every form of life on the planet isn’t going to cease to exist as a result of the tax cuts.

