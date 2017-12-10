California Gov. Jerry Brown blames President Donald Trump for the wildfires currently plaguing his state.

Governor Brown criticizes President Trump for climate change position as California burns https://t.co/W5qgjABl7U pic.twitter.com/WEkLALfOrI — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 10, 2017

Given the fact that he’s also the cause of famine in North Korea, Trump gets around.

'Delete your account': Is NBC is REALLY going to go with this as the cause of 'famine' in North Korea? https://t.co/KxuEwgHGea — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 10, 2017

According to Gov. Brown, a single sheet of paper (the Paris Climate Accord) could have prevented the California wildfires.

Brown has obviously not read the Paris Agreement! Just a lot of baloney. — kommonsense (@DonWalton19) December 10, 2017

The last wildfire was started by an illegal immigrant, therefore I blame Governor Brown for ignoring the danger of illegal immigrants starting fires. @POTUS https://t.co/JEh0v4Lsqs — ComeSummer (@Marsha78644045) December 10, 2017

California fires have been around a little longer than Trump. Let’s get real the Paris accord was not an effective approach to climate change. Let me remind you nations are still allow to product ozone destroying chemicals until 2020. — Pete (@GrilloPete) December 10, 2017

Shocking that Brown would say something dumb, right?

LOL…California has always had wildfires and drought years so can't blame that one on Trump…I will admit Trump is the greatest thing to happen to the US in decades but even as great as he is he can't make it rain. — Lugnut (@71lugnut) December 10, 2017

I’d be more concerned about the fact that San Francisco is a den of illegals and disgusting behavior by the cities tens of thousands of homeless. And you want to talk about a fire? San Fran is FLAAAAAAMING! — Grant Chuntley (@RepChuntley) December 10, 2017

Aside from the wildfires, things aren’t exactly going that well in the Golden State right now.

Governor Brown is literally the worst Gov California has ever had. Maybe stop doing interviews and start trying to help your state… https://t.co/DHA1xuWkYm — alyssa madruga (@AlyssaMadruga) December 10, 2017

Who cares about anything that crazy person says! Brown is ruining our state https://t.co/zNJxLWtl6O — Becki Kolander (@auntiebeckis) December 10, 2017

See he's caught the Clinton defense https://t.co/qhxyrohJxR — PAULA SHENE (@MANDYTHEALPHA) December 10, 2017

Kids, don’t grow up to be Jerry Bown.