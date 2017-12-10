California Gov. Jerry Brown blames President Donald Trump for the wildfires currently plaguing his state.

Given the fact that he’s also the cause of famine in North Korea, Trump gets around.

According to Gov. Brown, a single sheet of paper (the Paris Climate Accord) could have prevented the California wildfires.

Shocking that Brown would say something dumb, right?

Aside from the wildfires, things aren’t exactly going that well in the Golden State right now.

Kids, don’t grow up to be Jerry Bown.

Tags: californiaClimate changeDonald TrumpJerry Brownparis climate accordwildfires