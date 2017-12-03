Former President Barack Obama apparently told French leaders that “we have a temporary absence of American leadership.”

Obama to French leaders: "We have a temporary absence of American leadership" https://t.co/cfeNcrtB29 pic.twitter.com/qelhKjPzCv — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) December 3, 2017

Here’s what he said to them when talking about climate change:

“I grant you that at the moment we have a temporary absence of American leadership on the issue.”

Okie dokes. One thing is for sure: Obama would know all about an absence of leadership.

