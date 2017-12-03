Former President Barack Obama apparently told French leaders that “we have a temporary absence of American leadership.”

Here’s what he said to them when talking about climate change:

“I grant you that at the moment we have a temporary absence of American leadership on the issue.”

Okie dokes. One thing is for sure:  Obama would know all about an absence of leadership.

He’s running. Oh wait…

It looks like Obama wants desperately to once again be relevant. However, if he really wants to “help” his legacy, he would probably be well served to just shut up.

