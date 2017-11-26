Iran says it will increase its missile range if it feels threatened by Europe. This just adds to the smashing success of the Iran Nuclear Deal, which was supposed to denuclearize and reduce the threat posed by the rogue nation.

Basically, the Iranians are telling other nations that what they do with their missile ranges is up to them and them alone.

Remember when the Obama administration assured us that the Iran Deal was going to put an end to the threat posed by Iran?

Would Ben Rhodes care to weigh in on this?

Sadly, if Barack Obama were still in the White House, there would be a legitimate concern that his administration would respond to this by giving more concessions to Iran.

