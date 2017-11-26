Iran says it will increase its missile range if it feels threatened by Europe. This just adds to the smashing success of the Iran Nuclear Deal, which was supposed to denuclearize and reduce the threat posed by the rogue nation.

#BREAKING: Iran warns it would increase missile range if threatened by Europe https://t.co/jdHuaYPkPX pic.twitter.com/g1tqCg5Ptx — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) November 26, 2017

Basically, the Iranians are telling other nations that what they do with their missile ranges is up to them and them alone.

“So far we have felt that Europe is not a threat, so we did not increase the range of our missiles. But if Europe wants to turn into a threat, we will increase the range of our missiles” https://t.co/ywfahci80i — The Grey Man (@IntelOperator) November 26, 2017

Remember when the Obama administration assured us that the Iran Deal was going to put an end to the threat posed by Iran?

Obama legacy looking better every day https://t.co/1A9kSzFesl pic.twitter.com/2tGOpzugpL — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) November 26, 2017

You can see why @BarackObama was very terrible at international politics? https://t.co/60hwN2P1VW — OVERpHLowz™ (@Phlowz) November 26, 2017

This should end well https://t.co/FQlUOhNHsN — Robbie Gramer (@RobbieGramer) November 26, 2017

Would Ben Rhodes care to weigh in on this?

Quick @brhodes send them another 100 billion https://t.co/7j5kSjtV66 — Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) November 26, 2017

Sadly, if Barack Obama were still in the White House, there would be a legitimate concern that his administration would respond to this by giving more concessions to Iran.

***

Related: