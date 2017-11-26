Democrat Rep. Jackie Speier (Calif.) is not going to call for Rep. John Conyers to resign because she doesn’t think we know if the sexual harassment allegations are true.

Jackie Speier stops short of calling for John Conyers to resign: "I don't think we know" if accusations are true https://t.co/1rTqsRjg9P pic.twitter.com/2pVyvqmcXz — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) November 26, 2017

That is especially interesting given the fact that the Left constantly preaches that accusers are to always be believed.

Even Jackie Speier https://t.co/w0UCOQL29T — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) November 26, 2017

But I thought we should believe all women?! https://t.co/0U8VzAql4s — Mary Elizabeth Catherine (@mchastain81) November 26, 2017

But I thought every woman is to be believed….such frauds. https://t.co/Unwe6iuHCP https://t.co/pvjKguWNqN — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) November 26, 2017

Wasn’t due process supposed to be anti-victim or something? https://t.co/9QVBoVW8Ab — Randy Barnett (@RandyEBarnett) November 26, 2017

Believe all women…as long as they are accusing a republican. https://t.co/CB4al8VLxO — Matt Murphy (@mattmurphyshow) November 26, 2017

The settlements alone should have prevented Rep. Speier from making such a comment.

Because nothing says "maybe he's not guilty" like offering the accuser a $9,000/month ghost job and telling her not to show up while Conyers's office mails her the checks… https://t.co/L2LNEhZK58 — Brad Thor (@BradThor) November 26, 2017

Between this, Pelosi calling Conyers an “icon” and Franken returning to the Senate to conduct business as usual, Democrats are out of control.

