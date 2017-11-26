Democrat Rep. Jackie Speier (Calif.) is not going to call for Rep. John Conyers to resign because she doesn’t think we know if the sexual harassment allegations are true.

That is especially interesting given the fact that the Left constantly preaches that accusers are to always be believed.

The settlements alone should have prevented Rep. Speier from making such a comment.

Between this, Pelosi calling Conyers an “icon” and Franken returning to the Senate to conduct business as usual, Democrats are out of control.

