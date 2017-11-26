Former president George H.W. Bush surpassed Gerald Ford on Saturday to become the longest-living U.S. president. Ford died at the age of 93 years and 165 days. Saturday, Bush crossed the threshold of 93 years and 166 days.

As of Saturday, George H.W. Bush became the longest-living president at the age of 93 years and 166 days. https://t.co/ludjr1fI5O pic.twitter.com/000uaUnSjx — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) November 26, 2017

Here is a list of the top six longest-living presidents.