Quick, let’s have another lecture from the Left about how Planned Parenthood does so much for women.

Flashback to 2014:  The president of that organization, Cecile Richards, lavishes praise on Sen. Al Franken, who was running for re-election at the time.

Trending

Franken allegedly sexually harassed and groped KABC radio host Leeann Tweeden.

To review, Richards said of Franken:  “He’s been an extraordinary champion for women” and “Al Franken is not just a vote for women; he’s a leader for women.”

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Al FrankenCecile RichardsPlanned Parenthood