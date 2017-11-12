After Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer characterized President Trump’s trip to Asia as “a flop,” Senate majority whip John Cornyn (Texas) responded by reminding Schumer about the danger of playing partisan politics on the national stage.

Cornyn’s point is that while there are areas where Democrats feel they can criticize Trump’s actions as president, it’s not a good idea to be calling the president China’s “lap dog” while he is on foreign soil conducting a diplomatic mission. But Schumer is gonna Schumer.

Trending

Furthermore, it is fairly ironic to see Chuck Schumer calling anyone a “lap dog.”

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Chuck SchumerJohn Cornyn