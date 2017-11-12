After Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer characterized President Trump’s trip to Asia as “a flop,” Senate majority whip John Cornyn (Texas) responded by reminding Schumer about the danger of playing partisan politics on the national stage.

So much for Sen Arthur Vandenberg’s admonition that we must stop “partisan politics at the water's edge.” https://t.co/sQEDpS50tM — JohnCornyn (@JohnCornyn) November 12, 2017

Cornyn’s point is that while there are areas where Democrats feel they can criticize Trump’s actions as president, it’s not a good idea to be calling the president China’s “lap dog” while he is on foreign soil conducting a diplomatic mission. But Schumer is gonna Schumer.

Trump Asia trip a flop: POTUS acts like a lap dog to Xi and China, but talks tough to our friends in Southeast Asia. Presidency by misadventure. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 12, 2017

Furthermore, it is fairly ironic to see Chuck Schumer calling anyone a “lap dog.”

Schumer's tweet if Trump had knocked over tables and broken things in China: "This madman's trying to start a nuclear war!!" https://t.co/FbVHRGL739 — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) November 12, 2017

***

