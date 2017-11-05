Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez further complicated Virginia gubernatorial candidate Ralph Northam’s chances of winning the statewide election on Tuesday by refusing to unequivocally tell NBC’s Chuck Todd that people who drive pickup trucks aren’t racist.

The reference is to an ad run by a group on behalf of Northam that depicts a truck with an Ed Gillespie sticker on it chasing down kids.

Seems like a pretty easy thing for any Democrat with half a brain to disavow. But apparently not the head of the party.

Quite something.

Absolutely disgusting.

Trending

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: DNCEd GillespieRalph NorthamTom Perez