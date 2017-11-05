Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez further complicated Virginia gubernatorial candidate Ralph Northam’s chances of winning the statewide election on Tuesday by refusing to unequivocally tell NBC’s Chuck Todd that people who drive pickup trucks aren’t racist.

DNC Chair Tom Perez didn’t do @RalphNortham any favors. Defended LVF ad & wouldn’t answer questions about Americans it stereotyped. #VAgov pic.twitter.com/8ZipkwTe1X — Eric Wilson (@ericwilson) November 5, 2017

The reference is to an ad run by a group on behalf of Northam that depicts a truck with an Ed Gillespie sticker on it chasing down kids.

WTF? Just when you thought the Left's hits on Ed Gillespie couldn't sink lower https://t.co/BP0EPuEsqp — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 30, 2017

Seems like a pretty easy thing for any Democrat with half a brain to disavow. But apparently not the head of the party.

The Chairman of the DNC would (or could) not say that Virginians who drive pickup trucks are NOT all racists!?! https://t.co/YNY5o72Mfn — Eric Wilson (@ericwilson) November 5, 2017

Quite something.

This is such an easy thing to disavow. Only reason not to is if it's what he really thinks or the base demands it. https://t.co/3KZUICf0TH — Patrick Wallace (@patrickawallace) November 5, 2017

Wow @TomPerez defended that racist garbage ad https://t.co/MDPgd88xrq — Praetorian Pete (@ThePeteAwakens) November 5, 2017

Absolutely disgusting.

***

Related:

'New low': This is the 'despicable' flyer Ralph Northam just approved to hit Ed Gillespie in #VAGOV race https://t.co/pCQycJ5TCH — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 25, 2017