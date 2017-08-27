Ronald Klain, former chief of staff to Vice Presidents Joe Biden and Al Gore, apparently did not learn a whole lot in science class. He claims that climate change caused Hurricane Harvey and that President Trump is somewhat responsible for being a denier.

Absent in his reasoning is the fact that weather and climate are two different phenomena.

But never let science get in the way of some hack-tastic political spin, right?

Some on the Left may even think that if President Trump had not withdrawn from the Paris Climate Accord, there would have been no wind, rain or flooding in Texas.

