Ronald Klain, former chief of staff to Vice Presidents Joe Biden and Al Gore, apparently did not learn a whole lot in science class. He claims that climate change caused Hurricane Harvey and that President Trump is somewhat responsible for being a denier.

Gee, I wonder what might cause an unprecedented storm? Could it be something that you said DOES NOT EXIST? https://t.co/UiUS6O0jcw — Ronald Klain (@RonaldKlain) August 27, 2017

Absent in his reasoning is the fact that weather and climate are two different phenomena.

Are you saying that weather is climate again, Ron? Because we know weather isn't climate. https://t.co/P3yxVEPzi2 — Instapundit.com (@instapundit) August 27, 2017

5th grade science. Weather is not climate. — Taco Bowl Carlos™ (@locotecato) August 27, 2017

Blue check mark brigade showing off their ignorance conflating weather and climate. — DangerZone (@dtom_dangerzone) August 27, 2017

Weather and climate are not the same thing. You should know that. You're making yourself look foolish. Again. — My8YearOld (@My8YearOld) August 27, 2017

Old and busted: Climate isn't weather. New hotness: Weather is climate. — Burrrton (@SeahawkBurrrton) August 27, 2017

But never let science get in the way of some hack-tastic political spin, right?

It's called weather dumbass! It's hurricane season! https://t.co/FCKtvxLu3s — Angela Schwan (@schwan_angela) August 27, 2017

Or it could be that they call them 100, 500, 1000, etc. year flood events for a reason… — Corky (@CorkyHanderson) August 27, 2017

Category 4s aren't unprecedented. They're about 6% of all hurricanes. One hitting this much population is what's unprecedented. — Voice of Privilege (@VoiceOfPrivileg) August 27, 2017

Some on the Left may even think that if President Trump had not withdrawn from the Paris Climate Accord, there would have been no wind, rain or flooding in Texas.