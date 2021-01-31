Joe Biden is the first U.S. president to “publicly oppose the death penalty,” the Huffington Post tells us while noting that he has “risen through national politics by championing policies that expanded the use of capital punishment.”

Former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee points out that Biden has quite a different perspective on life when it comes to the unborn.

Biden opposes death penalty…unless you're a baby. Then you can be killed for any reason, any time, and the taxpayers are supposed to pay for it. Sick. Demented. Twisted. Disgusting. https://t.co/uIcV6qskfp — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) January 31, 2021

Remember when we were told that Biden was just a good ol’ moderate Democrat?

The thoroughly-repeated narrative has been that Biden’s administration would usher in a return to “normalcy” (whatever that means) in presidential politics. His demeanor may look much different than Trump’s, but his policies nowadays, as shown here, are those of a radical Democrat.

***