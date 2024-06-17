Welcome back to the most dreaded day of the week. Ah, Monday. How we love to hate you.
We hope you had a good day celebrating or remembering the dads in your life. For you fathers out there whose reward for Father's Day is a return to the grind, hang in there. It's part of the gig.
We're here to help soften the landing from Sunday to Monday with some of the funniest memes, clips, and jokes we found on Twitter/X in the past week. Let's do this!
One more Dad joke before Father's Day is over...— Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) June 17, 2024
(In my family growing up, my grandfather was more the pyro. Must've skipped a generation). pic.twitter.com/h73HiXNeA9
What better way to kick off this post-Father's Day Monday Morning Meme Madness than with some dad jokes!
June 16, 2024
That's so bad that we can't help but love it.
This dad joke is brought to you by Craig Wright pic.twitter.com/RC37gVn3UM— Jameson Lopp (@lopp) June 16, 2024
LOL.
We asked for their best dad joke... SOOO bad they're good, right? 😂 pic.twitter.com/6q0kCEfNxn— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) June 16, 2024
Everyone loves a good (bad) dad joke!
June 11, 2024
Nice!
#Fathers #FathersDay pic.twitter.com/LoSSnIKjZz— Lloyd Legalist (@LloydLegalist) June 14, 2024
That's about right. 😂
Happy Father's Day! pic.twitter.com/FYxGkxd9N4— Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) June 16, 2024
We suddenly sensed a great disturbance in our brains.
my man 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/MBCrUynXyq— Rock (@TheCensoredRock) June 14, 2024
If a dad acts like a dad in a Wegman's when his kids aren't around to hear it, does he still make a sound?
You bet he does! Good job, Dad.
Le dad tax pic.twitter.com/oR1yTiat3t— Rothmus 🏴 (@Rothmus) June 15, 2024
Everyone has to pay the dad tax.
Happy Father’s Day, you magnificent kings and legends. pic.twitter.com/1MJpG6hHKd— Flappr (@flapprdotnet) June 16, 2024
The New Balance has us dying over here! 💀💀💀
Father’s Day 2020 pic.twitter.com/Ra60YAlNFc— The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) June 16, 2024
Bwahaha!
We can't let Father's Day go by without remembering that classic.
Okay, let's mix it up a little now.
Just remember…Jesus is still watching. pic.twitter.com/wzP7aNOLNM— CMM (Corrupt Mainstream Media) (@CorruptMM) June 15, 2024
That's right. Elon can't hide your likes from everyone.
This is my favorite joke from my Netflix is a Joke set pic.twitter.com/fYuaBcLkBx— Ryan Goodcase (@RyanGoodcase) June 15, 2024
He's right. The timing is perfect!
June 15, 2024
HAHA!
Every day in Florida. 😆 😆 😆 pic.twitter.com/A2xhx20gCS— Uncensored USA 🇺🇸 (@CarlosSimancas) June 15, 2024
One of the best things about kids is that they'll tell it exactly like it is.
It's also one of the most terrifying things about kids.
June 15, 2024
LOL. Nailed it.
savage and justified 🥲 pic.twitter.com/AW7VVWP7MI— 🎄 swifty 🎄 (@idkred3) June 15, 2024
We hope it was a nice funeral.
June 15, 2024
We laughed but in a very nerdy way.
GenX has the best taste in music. pic.twitter.com/TTzVIpWivk— LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) June 15, 2024
Yes. Yes, we do.
June 16, 2024
HA! We've all been there.
June 14, 2024
June 15, 2024
LOLOLOL.
The kids are going to be alright. pic.twitter.com/ZXIjmsi17D— brink (@brinkofill) June 15, 2024
The dude went for it!
June 16, 2024
When you see it … 😂😂😂
trying to be ladylike 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/3uW9FxSDSY— Rock (@TheCensoredRock) June 15, 2024
Those first ladies didn't stand a chance! LOL.
June 15, 2024
HAHA. Accurate.
he became a legend that day pic.twitter.com/O1FV627IuY— non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) June 14, 2024
Well played, sir. Well played.
June 15, 2024
Okay, we'll cut him some slack.
She set trap for him 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/5GchuWRYS9— Kingsley (@_realkings) June 16, 2024
Just let the man have some chicken!
June 15, 2024
LOL.
June 16, 2024
We've reviewed the list and everything checks out.
Visiting hours are over. pic.twitter.com/oK87LYgwyC— ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) June 17, 2024
It's funny and depressing, all at the same time.
June 16, 2024
That tire didn't hang itself. Just saying.
June 16, 2024
LOL! Yes, someone definitely went down the wrong path on this one.
#CatsOfX #Cats #Catsfunny pic.twitter.com/XUZ3cOenZR— ⚔️Princess Cutabitch™️⚔️ 🏴 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@PCutabitch) June 17, 2024
It looks like the cat's out of the … box.
June 13, 2024
LOL!
You get what you deserve.— Walmart Battle Orc (@ASo1omons) June 16, 2024
Take your dog to the vet or do it yourself. pic.twitter.com/Oa2klUdnGA
'Hey, Mom! Check out Toby's new trick!'
'TOBY!!!' 😂😂😂
June 11, 2024
HAHAHA!
Gator was taking a nap with them 😭🤣 pic.twitter.com/I37dpxi2OM— Insane Reality Leaks (@InsaneRealitys) June 15, 2024
That is friggin' hilarious!
June 15, 2024
LOL! The mental image this gave us is hysterical.
For our vintage comedy selection this week, we're going to go with a father-themed SNL skit with the late, great Robin Williams.
Pro-tip: Don't ever show the birth video when you have friends over.
I'm dying, he nails it and the song is perfect pic.twitter.com/TQI8XYiExw— more_meat_loaf (@more_meat_loaf) June 15, 2024
Bwahaha! Perfectly executed.
Now that's how you deal with Monday. Get out there and fight back against Monday like this king!
Until we meme again …
