Chuck Schumer Posts Picture of a Barbeque Fail and Is Ratioed so Hard...
WATCH: Anti-Trump D.A. Fani Willis is Very Mad at People Who Pronounce Her...
They're Scared: Politico Performs MASSIVE Face Plant in Attempted Hit Piece on Glenn...
@HouseGOP Illustrates Five Items Upwards of 20% More Expensive Due to #Bidenflation
Harford County Sheriff's Message After Rachel Morin's Murder ANNIHILATES Joe Biden (Watch)
Like Father Like Son? Biden's Father's Day Post BACKFIRES in a Gloriously Hilarious...
Dads Matter. That's it. That's the Headline
Biden Sharing Pic of Himself with 'Good Friends' Obama and Jimmy Kimmel Does...
John Collins Learns the Hard Way What Happens When You Ask Republican Women...
BOOMITY --> Kid Rock Pushes SPECTACULAR Middle-Class Campaign for Trump with Just 1...
Sarah Huckabee Sanders Makes BRUTAL Dig at Gavin Newsom and HIS Southern Border...
Are You HIGH?! MSNBC Host Explains Why She Thinks the Debate Will Be...
You Can't Be Serious? Biden Proclaims World Elder Abuse Awareness Day - Yes,...
Moron You ARE: Mark Hamill Whining About WHY He's Upset Twitter/X Is Hiding...

Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  6:00 AM on June 17, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

Welcome back to the most dreaded day of the week. Ah, Monday. How we love to hate you.

We hope you had a good day celebrating or remembering the dads in your life. For you fathers out there whose reward for Father's Day is a return to the grind, hang in there. It's part of the gig.

Advertisement

We're here to help soften the landing from Sunday to Monday with some of the funniest memes, clips, and jokes we found on Twitter/X in the past week. Let's do this!

What better way to kick off this post-Father's Day Monday Morning Meme Madness than with some dad jokes!

That's so bad that we can't help but love it.

LOL.

Everyone loves a good (bad) dad joke!

Nice!

That's about right. 😂

We suddenly sensed a great disturbance in our brains.

Recommended

Chuck Schumer Posts Picture of a Barbeque Fail and Is Ratioed so Hard He DELETES It (But We've Got It!)
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

If a dad acts like a dad in a Wegman's when his kids aren't around to hear it, does he still make a sound?

You bet he does! Good job, Dad.

Everyone has to pay the dad tax.

The New Balance has us dying over here! 💀💀💀

Bwahaha!

We can't let Father's Day go by without remembering that classic.

Okay, let's mix it up a little now.

That's right. Elon can't hide your likes from everyone.

He's right. The timing is perfect!

HAHA!

One of the best things about kids is that they'll tell it exactly like it is.

It's also one of the most terrifying things about kids.

Advertisement

LOL. Nailed it.

We hope it was a nice funeral.

We laughed but in a very nerdy way.

Yes. Yes, we do.

HA! We've all been there.

LOLOLOL.

The dude went for it!

When you see it … 😂😂😂

Those first ladies didn't stand a chance! LOL.

HAHA. Accurate.

Well played, sir. Well played.

Advertisement

Okay, we'll cut him some slack.

Just let the man have some chicken!

LOL.

We've reviewed the list and everything checks out.

It's funny and depressing, all at the same time.

That tire didn't hang itself. Just saying.

LOL! Yes, someone definitely went down the wrong path on this one.

It looks like the cat's out of the … box.

LOL!

'Hey, Mom! Check out Toby's new trick!'

Advertisement

'TOBY!!!' 😂😂😂

HAHAHA!

That is friggin' hilarious!

LOL! The mental image this gave us is hysterical.

For our vintage comedy selection this week, we're going to go with a father-themed SNL skit with the late, great Robin Williams.

Pro-tip: Don't ever show the birth video when you have friends over.

Bwahaha! Perfectly executed.

Now that's how you deal with Monday. Get out there and fight back against Monday like this king!

Until we meme again …

Tags: FUNNY JOKE JOKES MEME MEMES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Chuck Schumer Posts Picture of a Barbeque Fail and Is Ratioed so Hard He DELETES It (But We've Got It!)
Aaron Walker
WATCH: Anti-Trump D.A. Fani Willis is Very Mad at People Who Pronounce Her Name Like ‘Fanny’
Aaron Walker
They're Scared: Politico Performs MASSIVE Face Plant in Attempted Hit Piece on Glenn Youngkin
Grateful Calvin
Harford County Sheriff's Message After Rachel Morin's Murder ANNIHILATES Joe Biden (Watch)
Grateful Calvin
Biden Sharing Pic of Himself with 'Good Friends' Obama and Jimmy Kimmel Does NOT Go As Planned (Clearly!)
Sam J.
BOOMITY --> Kid Rock Pushes SPECTACULAR Middle-Class Campaign for Trump with Just 1 Perfect Pic-Tweet
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Chuck Schumer Posts Picture of a Barbeque Fail and Is Ratioed so Hard He DELETES It (But We've Got It!) Aaron Walker
Advertisement