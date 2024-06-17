Welcome back to the most dreaded day of the week. Ah, Monday. How we love to hate you.

We hope you had a good day celebrating or remembering the dads in your life. For you fathers out there whose reward for Father's Day is a return to the grind, hang in there. It's part of the gig.

Advertisement

We're here to help soften the landing from Sunday to Monday with some of the funniest memes, clips, and jokes we found on Twitter/X in the past week. Let's do this!

One more Dad joke before Father's Day is over...



(In my family growing up, my grandfather was more the pyro. Must've skipped a generation). pic.twitter.com/h73HiXNeA9 — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) June 17, 2024

What better way to kick off this post-Father's Day Monday Morning Meme Madness than with some dad jokes!

That's so bad that we can't help but love it.

This dad joke is brought to you by Craig Wright pic.twitter.com/RC37gVn3UM — Jameson Lopp (@lopp) June 16, 2024

LOL.

We asked for their best dad joke... SOOO bad they're good, right? 😂 pic.twitter.com/6q0kCEfNxn — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) June 16, 2024

Everyone loves a good (bad) dad joke!

Nice!

That's about right. 😂

We suddenly sensed a great disturbance in our brains.

If a dad acts like a dad in a Wegman's when his kids aren't around to hear it, does he still make a sound?

You bet he does! Good job, Dad.

Everyone has to pay the dad tax.

Happy Father’s Day, you magnificent kings and legends. pic.twitter.com/1MJpG6hHKd — Flappr (@flapprdotnet) June 16, 2024

The New Balance has us dying over here! 💀💀💀

Father’s Day 2020 pic.twitter.com/Ra60YAlNFc — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) June 16, 2024

Bwahaha!

We can't let Father's Day go by without remembering that classic.

Okay, let's mix it up a little now.

Just remember…Jesus is still watching. pic.twitter.com/wzP7aNOLNM — CMM (Corrupt Mainstream Media) (@CorruptMM) June 15, 2024

That's right. Elon can't hide your likes from everyone.

This is my favorite joke from my Netflix is a Joke set pic.twitter.com/fYuaBcLkBx — Ryan Goodcase (@RyanGoodcase) June 15, 2024

He's right. The timing is perfect!

HAHA!

Every day in Florida. 😆 😆 😆 pic.twitter.com/A2xhx20gCS — Uncensored USA 🇺🇸 (@CarlosSimancas) June 15, 2024

One of the best things about kids is that they'll tell it exactly like it is.

It's also one of the most terrifying things about kids.

Advertisement

LOL. Nailed it.

We hope it was a nice funeral.

We laughed but in a very nerdy way.

GenX has the best taste in music. pic.twitter.com/TTzVIpWivk — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) June 15, 2024

Yes. Yes, we do.

HA! We've all been there.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

LOLOLOL.

The kids are going to be alright. pic.twitter.com/ZXIjmsi17D — brink (@brinkofill) June 15, 2024

The dude went for it!

When you see it … 😂😂😂

trying to be ladylike 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/3uW9FxSDSY — Rock (@TheCensoredRock) June 15, 2024

Those first ladies didn't stand a chance! LOL.

HAHA. Accurate.

he became a legend that day pic.twitter.com/O1FV627IuY — non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) June 14, 2024

Well played, sir. Well played.

Advertisement

Okay, we'll cut him some slack.

She set trap for him 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/5GchuWRYS9 — Kingsley (@_realkings) June 16, 2024

Just let the man have some chicken!

LOL.

We've reviewed the list and everything checks out.

It's funny and depressing, all at the same time.

That tire didn't hang itself. Just saying.

LOL! Yes, someone definitely went down the wrong path on this one.

It looks like the cat's out of the … box.

LOL!

You get what you deserve.



Take your dog to the vet or do it yourself. pic.twitter.com/Oa2klUdnGA — Walmart Battle Orc (@ASo1omons) June 16, 2024

'Hey, Mom! Check out Toby's new trick!'

Advertisement

'TOBY!!!' 😂😂😂

HAHAHA!

Gator was taking a nap with them 😭🤣 pic.twitter.com/I37dpxi2OM — Insane Reality Leaks (@InsaneRealitys) June 15, 2024

That is friggin' hilarious!

LOL! The mental image this gave us is hysterical.

For our vintage comedy selection this week, we're going to go with a father-themed SNL skit with the late, great Robin Williams.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Pro-tip: Don't ever show the birth video when you have friends over.

I'm dying, he nails it and the song is perfect pic.twitter.com/TQI8XYiExw — more_meat_loaf (@more_meat_loaf) June 15, 2024

Bwahaha! Perfectly executed.

Now that's how you deal with Monday. Get out there and fight back against Monday like this king!

Until we meme again …