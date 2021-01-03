Politics often has an uncanny way of sorting things into a neat ideological mess. Over the weekend, several top Republican names voiced their disagreement with GOP lawmakers who have challenged the credibility of the 2020 presidential election results. The group in opposition to the challengers includes House Republican Conference Chair Rep. Liz Cheney (Wyoming), Sen. Mitt Romney (Utah), and former House Speaker Paul Ryan.

As a result, these Republicans are now receiving (in some cases effusive) praise from quite a few on the Left.

Where has the glowing commentary by those on the Left been for Rep. Cheney for the past four years? Where was the praise for Sen. Romney when he was running for president in 2012? And where were the props for Paul Ryan when he was speaker of the House?

