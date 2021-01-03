Politics often has an uncanny way of sorting things into a neat ideological mess. Over the weekend, several top Republican names voiced their disagreement with GOP lawmakers who have challenged the credibility of the 2020 presidential election results. The group in opposition to the challengers includes House Republican Conference Chair Rep. Liz Cheney (Wyoming), Sen. Mitt Romney (Utah), and former House Speaker Paul Ryan.

As a result, these Republicans are now receiving (in some cases effusive) praise from quite a few on the Left.

Liz Cheney’s arguments against the Cruz Commission are, I must concede, well stated https://t.co/ScT4HMA7xZ — Jason Goldman (@goldman) January 3, 2021

Sad. Forced again to give Mitt props. https://t.co/qWE2L9bUkg — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) January 3, 2021

So now that I just gave Paul Ryan some credit…this is where the rubber meets the road. FoxNews is probably the number one reason we're here. They were polluting minds long before Trump brought his clown show to DC. Do. Something. https://t.co/e79EHmVz0U — Cliff Schecter (@cliffschecter) January 3, 2021

Good on Mitt Romney. Exactly what he should do. Now where is Susan Collins? Where is this so called moderate voice of reason? #mepolitics https://t.co/iVjC31RaaB — Tim Fullerton (@TimFullerton) January 3, 2021

Historic statement by @SenatorRomney. What argument does anyone out there have against this? The only thing he forgot is that the reference to the 1876 election is ridiculous. They needed a commission then because key states couldn't agree on who won there. Not an issue now. https://t.co/xXcIqeW8lp — Jonathan Alter (@jonathanalter) January 3, 2021

Via Axios: Former House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) said in a statement that efforts to "sow doubt about Joe Biden’s victory strike at the foundation of our republic," and that the "Trump campaign had ample opportunity to challenge election results."

https://t.co/Psty9yJzgr — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) January 3, 2021

Thank you, Senator, for standing up for our democracy. Who ever could have imagined how rare this would be among my Republican colleagues? https://t.co/80vheyVG27 — David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) January 3, 2021

Thank you for standing up for the democratic process, @SenatorRomney. https://t.co/J588a06Fpo — Governor Phil Scott (@GovPhilScott) January 3, 2021

There is nothing else to say. @SenatorRomney has it all. Except for simply saying that his @GOP colleagues are cowards. They are acting purely out of immature fear. Fear that if they offered righteous, reasoned leadership a megalomaniac bully would hurt them. https://t.co/yzswEWk4Vq — Hilary Rosen (@hilaryr) January 3, 2021

Where has the glowing commentary by those on the Left been for Rep. Cheney for the past four years? Where was the praise for Sen. Romney when he was running for president in 2012? And where were the props for Paul Ryan when he was speaker of the House?

