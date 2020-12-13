One would assume that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris would not be eager to immediately resurrect the reasons why many Americans opted for a change of course in the White House four years ago. But, of course, politics reminds us again and again why one cannot assume.

Opposition to the Paris Climate Agreement, initially entered into by the Obama administration, and climate change-themed regulations were some of the driving forces behind President Trumpâ€™s support. From a duo of tweets over the weekend, it looks as if Joe Biden and Kamala Harris want to take the U.S. right back down that road.

In 39 days the Biden-Harris administration will rejoin the Paris Agreement and once again be global leaders in the fight against the climate crisis. â€” Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 12, 2020

Apparently, entering into an agreement is what constitutes global leadership.

Under a Biden-Harris Administration, we will rejoin the Paris Agreement on day one and lead the world in the fight against climate change. pic.twitter.com/dHSsXRk35h â€” Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 12, 2020

As we know, though, the next administration will be governing the United States. So, what does the U.S. need? Perhaps even more importantly, what does the U.S. not need? Texas Sen. Ted Cruz has an answer.

Because thatâ€™s what America needs in this economic crisisâ€¦more jobs destroyed. https://t.co/flyR2yhuQ6 â€” Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 13, 2020

Seeing Biden and Harris tweet about reentering the Paris Agreement probably isnâ€™t giving the warm fuzzies to Americans looking for jobs.

