Assuming Joe Biden becomes the 46th president, he is going to undoubtedly be pushed hard toward more socialist policy proposals by members of the extreme Left in his party. One of those who would be attempting to assert such influence is Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D).

In fact, she is already warming up for a potential Biden administration.

As usual with leftist ideological fantasy, on its face, that sounds like a list of good-hearted proposals to make Washington better again. But if it were as easy as signing an executive order eliminating all bad things in government, it seems as if we would have already seen that one.

Someone who has made her political career about government intervention is attempting to explain how to “rebuild trust in government.”

If the objectives expressed in her tweet are as mainstream as they are supposed to sound, then why does Elizabeth Warren believe Joe Biden will need to sign an executive order to implement them?

