Assuming Joe Biden becomes the 46th president, he is going to undoubtedly be pushed hard toward more socialist policy proposals by members of the extreme Left in his party. One of those who would be attempting to assert such influence is Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D).

In fact, she is already warming up for a potential Biden administration.

We need to rebuild trust in government. With a single executive order, @JoeBiden can lock the revolving door between government and industry, reduce lobbyist influence, and end conflicts of interest for executive branch personnel. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) November 22, 2020

As usual with leftist ideological fantasy, on its face, that sounds like a list of good-hearted proposals to make Washington better again. But if it were as easy as signing an executive order eliminating all bad things in government, it seems as if we would have already seen that one.

Governments are not to be trusted. They are to be restrained. That’s what the Constitution is for. https://t.co/hyZVnrdnO2 — The Way of The Anvil 🐅🥃🔨🎸🚴🏽‍♂️🏃🏽‍♂️🏋🏽‍♂️ (@EdwardEmerling) November 22, 2020

Government power is exactly what attracts big business to engage in crony capitalism. The solution isn't to make more government, but to neuter it. And I am sure this has enough loopholes for your donors. https://t.co/NHuJWAD7dD — Serana Verina Gulag Inmate #4859 (@UsagikoNat) November 22, 2020

Someone who has made her political career about government intervention is attempting to explain how to “rebuild trust in government.”

When in history have the people ever trusted the government… https://t.co/mubQTZylQa — 🕯 (@blazedintheam) November 22, 2020

If the objectives expressed in her tweet are as mainstream as they are supposed to sound, then why does Elizabeth Warren believe Joe Biden will need to sign an executive order to implement them?

